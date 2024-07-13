DeepState: Ukrainian forces thwarted the Russian attempt to widen the Kharkiv front and liberated a village

As reported by the DeepStateMap project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces drove the enemy out of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, a village near the border with Russian in the Kharkiv region, on 12 July 2024. Previously, Russian forces had crossed the border and occupied the settlement in an attempt to widen the Kharkiv frontline.
At the same time, Russian troops advanced a few hundred meters in four places in the Donetsk region, namely near Vozdvyzhenka, Yuriyivka, in Razdolivka and Novoselivka Persha. Russian troops continue their attempts to advance in the Donetsk region, with most intensive battles taking place in the Pokrovsk direction and the vicinity of New York town.
Related:
- Ukraine intercepts all Russian missiles and most drones in overnight attack on air base
- Yermak: lifting weapon restrictions deep within Russian territory would be a game-changer
- Atesh partisans: Russia mines Novorossiysk harbor amid Ukraine’s maritime drone threats
- Australian police arrest couple accused of spying for Russia
- Zelenskyy: Security guarantees boost Ukraine’s defenses but NATO membership remains the goal