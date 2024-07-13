Eng
DeepState: Ukrainian forces thwarted the Russian attempt to widen the Kharkiv front and liberated a village

At the same time, Russian troops advanced a few hundred meters near four settlements in the Donetsk region.
13/07/2024
Kharkiv frontline, 12 July 2024.
Kharkiv frontline, 12 July 2024. Source: DeepStateMap
As reported by the DeepStateMap project, the Ukrainian Defense Forces drove the enemy out of Sotnytskyi Kozachok, a village near the border with Russian in the Kharkiv region, on 12 July 2024. Previously, Russian forces had crossed the border and occupied the settlement in an attempt to widen the Kharkiv frontline.

At the same time, Russian troops advanced a few hundred meters in four places in the Donetsk region, namely near Vozdvyzhenka, Yuriyivka, in Razdolivka and Novoselivka Persha. Russian troops continue their attempts to advance in the Donetsk region, with most intensive battles taking place in the Pokrovsk direction and the vicinity of New York town.

