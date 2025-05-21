EU delivers two-thirds of promised 2 million artillery shells to Ukraine, while Russia relies heavily on North Korea

Ukraine received two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells promised by European Union member states, according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha following his meeting with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.



Russia This ammunition is vital for Ukraine’s defensive and offensive operations amid ongoing Russian attacks, addressing Ukraine’s limited domestic production and supply chain challenges.Russia produces artillery shells at about three times the rate of Ukraine’s Western allies and at roughly a quarter of the cost, while also receiving support from North Korea.

“EU member states have already committed two-thirds of 2 million artillery shells, and e are working to cover the remaining third as soon as possible,” Sybiha wrote on X, thanking Kallas for what he called “her important initiative.”

I was glad to catch up with @KajaKallas to thank her for inviting me to today’s EU foreign affairs council and reception in the margins of the Third EU-African Union ministerial.



We continue to work to increase pressure on Russia. Sanctions are an effective tool for defunding… pic.twitter.com/n0ccdSzWen — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 20, 2025

The delivery is part of a larger ammunition procurement effort. Earlier this month, President Volodymyr Zelensky indicated Ukraine could receive 1.8 million artillery shells this year through the “Czech initiative,” with plans to secure 3 million shells from international partners overall in 2025.

The Czech Republic played a key role by establishing a reliable global supply chain through the Czech Initiative, with secured monthly deliveries through September. The initiative aims to improve Ukraine’s artillery capabilities, helping to reduce the previous ammunition ratio disadvantage against Russia from 1-to-10 to about 1-to-2.

Additionally, Norway has pledged over $450 million to support artillery ammunition supplies via the Czech Initiative and the European Peace Facility.

Meanwhile, Russia appears to be significantly expanding its own munitions capabilities. A Reuters investigation, conducted with British think tank Open Source Centre, found North Korea has transferred at least 4 million artillery shells to Russia over the past 20 months for use in the war against Ukraine.

North Korea has become a critical military partner for Russia in the war against Ukraine, supplying up to 50% of Russia’s artillery ammunition needs, including millions of shells, rockets, and ballistic missiles. Experts like Hugh Griffiths from SIPRI argue that without North Korean support, Russia might have faced defeat, as its own defense industry cannot meet wartime demands despite heavy investment.

Reuters also reported that Russia is constructing a major explosives manufacturing facility in Siberia. Based on analysis of documents and satellite imagery, the plant will reportedly have capacity to produce explosives for 1.28 million 152mm artillery shells.