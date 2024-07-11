Andriy Yermak, Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, articulated at the NATO Public Forum that altering the frontline dynamics hinges on “partners removing all restrictions on weapon use, including deep within Russian territory.”

He elaborated, stating, “I believe this could be a real game-changer, and I hope our partners will recognize this swiftly.”

Yermak underscored that while Russia faces no constraints in targeting “hospitals and schools in Ukraine,” he refrained from specifying which objectives Ukraine’s Armed Forces prioritize for shifting the war’s dynamics.

The US Congress has been calling for the removal of all restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ use of long-range American ATACMS missiles against Russian military targets on Russian territory, according to reports from a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing.

Related: