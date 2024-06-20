Eng
A US senior official confirms authorization for Ukrainian armed forces to strike Russian military positions just inside Russia near Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts.
by Yuri Zoria
20/06/2024
2 minute read
Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at U.S. National Security Council. Photo: Ukrinform.
White House confirms Ukraine can attack areas in Russia adjacent to Kharkiv, Sumy oblasts with US weapons

The White House has reiterated that Ukrainian military forces have the right to use American weapons to strike Russian positions across the border in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts of Ukraine. This was stated by Michael Carpenter, Senior Director for Europe at the US National Security Council, during a telephone briefing on 19 June, according to Ukrinform and UNN.

We have stated quite clearly that this permit for the use (of American weapons – Ed.) allows the Ukrainians to return fire on Russian positions directly across the border in the Kharkiv region, as well as in the Sumy region,” Carpenter said.

He noted that this move will deprive Russia of the ability to shelter its troops on its side of the border, from where it has been attacking Ukrainian territory.

In recent months, Russian forces have accumulated on their side of the border adjacent to Kharkiv and Sumy obalsts of Ukraine, using these positions to launch attacks on Ukrainian forces.

In late May, US President Joe Biden has given Ukraine the go-ahead to use American weaponry to strike inside Russia for the limited purpose of defending Kharkiv.

Later, ISW stated that the Biden Administration’s limited policy change allows Ukraine to use US-provided weapons to strike certain Russian military targets within a confined area of Russian territory. However, this adjustment has reduced Russia’s ground sanctuary—areas within range of Ukrainian ATACMS—by only a maximum of 16%. As a result, US policy still preserves at least 84% of Russia’s ground sanctuary.

