Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill at least three civilians this morning

A 61-year-old woman died as a result of artillery shelling of the center of the border town of Vovchansk around 11:00, said the Kharkiv Oblast Head, Oleh Syniehubov. A 50-year-old woman was injured. At the time of the shelling, people were at the local market, the head of the regional administration said.

The Russian forces repeatedly target Kharkiv Oblast’s settlements near the frontline and near the border with Russia, destroying civilian infrastructure and injuring civilians. The regional capital also regularly comes under the Russian missile strikes. Since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, authorities have documented over 18,170 instances of war crimes by Russian military personnel within Kharkiv Oblast.

Earlier on the same day, at about 7:30, two men were killed by a Russian shelling attack on an agricultural enterprise in Kurylivka, according to Syniehubov. Also, a woman and a 36-year-old man sustained explosive injuries, they are in moderate condition, according to the regional leader.

On the night of 6 February, Russian forces conducted two missile strikes on the small town of Zolochiv in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying a hotel, killing a two-month-old baby boy, who was born on 4 December, injuring his 21-year-old mother sustained injuries and two other women.

On 8 February, Russian shelling attacks killed one and injured seven civilians in Selydove, Donetsk Oblast, damaging residential buildings, educational facilities, and cars.

Read also: