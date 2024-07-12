Atesh partisans: Russia mines Novorossiysk harbor amid Ukraine’s maritime drone threats

Partisans from the “Atesh” Ukrainian-Crimean Tatar movement have discovered four large landing ships mining the entrance to the harbor near the Novorossiysk seaport in the Krasnodar region of Russia.

Ukraine has gained a significant advantage in the Black Sea by employing maritime drones. These drones, particularly the Magura V5, have provided the country with an edge despite the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s numerical superiority. According to recent reports from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR), the attacks with maritime drones on Russia’s ships will continue.

The Magura V5, a Ukrainian-made unmanned surface vehicle, has a range of 800 kilometers, allowing for operations throughout the Black Sea and theoretically enabling the drones to cover most of the Sea of Azov.

An Atesh partisan said the ships are laying anchor-type mines at the harbor entrance. However, it will not help the Russians save their equipment.

“Due to the fear of complete destruction of the Black Sea Fleet by Ukrainian maritime drones, the Russians have now resorted to fortifying the Novorossiysk seaport. Of course, it is unlikely that this will help them,” said the partisan.

Atesh, formed in September 2022 following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claimed to have developed a network of agents within the Russian military. They have also established training courses to instruct Russian soldiers on how to damage their own equipment.

The threat of missile attacks for Ukraine remains because the Black Sea Fleet still includes eight carriers of cruise missiles, among which three are submarines, informed Spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, on the national telethon “United News”.

