Australian police arrest couple accused of spying for Russia

Australian police have announced they arrested two Australian citizens of Russian descent accused of spying, as per BBC.

Police emphasized that the information the couple accessed pertained to the country’s national security interests. They allegedly intended to transmit this data to the Russian authorities.

“Two Russian born Australian citizens, who were accused of obtaining materials from the Australian Defense Forces for the purpose of transferring them to the Russian government, will appear today before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on charges of espionage,” the police statement said.

A 40-year-old Kira Koroleva, a soldier in the Australian Defense Forces, and her 62-year-old Igor Korolev were both detained at their home near Brisbane on 11 July. On the same day, they were charged with preparing for a spying operation. If the court finds them guilty, they will face 15 years sentence.

Police determined that during an extended leave in 2023, the woman made an undeclared trip to Russia with and without her husband.

While her spouse remained in Australia, she instructed him on how to access her official work account, obtain specific information, and send it directly to her private email while she was in Russia.

Police indicated that this is the third case in which charges of espionage or foreign interference have been brought since these crimes were included in the Criminal Code Act 1995.

Earlier, Australia announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth A$250 million (about $170 million) during the NATO summit in Washington, DC.

The package, revealed by the country’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles, includes guided and air defense missiles, anti-tank weapons, ammunition, and boots.

The Australian government also announced that a “small number” of Australian personnel will join a new NATO command for Ukraine, transferring from their current positions in Europe to the 700-person training and security initiative.