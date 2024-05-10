Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Politico: US to announce new aid for Ukraine following Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

This aid includes Patriot and Stinger missiles.
byOlena Mukhina
10/05/2024
2 minute read
attack drone unit Ukraine 128 brigade
Soldiers of the attack drone unit of the 128th Mountain assault brigade at work. Often, they will repurpose Russian trophy drones to be used against Russian troops. Photo: 128th Mountain Assault Brigade
Politico: US to announce new aid for Ukraine following Russia’s offensive in Kharkiv Oblast

The US will announce a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine after Russia has launched an offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, according to Politico. 

The new assistance includes Patriot missiles, Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Bradley fighting vehicles, mine-protected vehicles, and Javelin anti-armor systems, US officials told the newspaper anonymously. 

Ukraine has met Russian occupiers on the Kharkiv front “with our troops, brigades, and artillery,” Zelenskyy said on 10 May, adding that the country’s allies should speed up its weapons deliveries. The Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced it is swiftly sending reserve units to Kharkiv Oblast to help repel the Russian attack.

The US has secretly sent a large number of long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine following the delivery of similarly long-range missiles from the UK and France. Also, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced his government would send three more HIMARS systems to Ukraine.

However, Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, say that there are delays in delivering weapons by its partners despite previous pledges, especially essential amid the new Russian offensive. 

On 9 May, Admiral Antony Radakin, UK’s chief of the Defense Staff, said that by June, Russia will have lost 500,000 soldiers killed or wounded in Ukraine. He added that despite the possibility of losing some territory in 2024, Kyiv retains “the strategic upper hand” now after Western military aid is flowing to Ukraine. 

Read more:

 

 

 

 

 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Related Posts