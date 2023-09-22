US will, in fact, supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

During their meeting in Washington, President Biden informed President Zelensky that the US will provide Ukraine with “a small number” of long-range ATACMS missiles, NBC News reported citing unnamed American officials. The officials did not disclose the exact amount of missiles to be provided or the timeline for delivery. It remains unclear when the US plans to formally announce the missile transfer to Ukraine.

On September 21, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan stated that the long-range ATACMS missiles will not be delivered to Ukraine at the moment, although it might be possible in the future.

Ukraine has been requesting the Army Tactical Missile System, known as ATACMS, from the US for months. These missiles have a range of up to 300 km and could enable Ukraine to target supply lines, railways, and command and control centers behind the Russian front lines.

