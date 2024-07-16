Eng
Ukrainian FM Kuleba: Permission to strike military targets in Russia would weaken air terror

Referring to recent Russian strikes on civilian targets like the “Okhmatdyt” children’s hospital, Kuleba stresses the necessity of stronger defensive actions using Western weapons.
by Olena Mukhina
16/07/2024
2 minute read
The image shows the Lithuanian and Ukrainian flags. Credit: GitanasNauseda/X
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has emphasized the need to support Ukraine’s use of Western weapons against military targets on Russian territory at a meeting of ambassadors of Lithuania in Vilnius, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Kuleba mentioned the recent Russian shelling, including the attack on the “Okhmatdyt” children’s hospital in Kyiv, and reiterated the necessity to back the use of Western-supplied weapons to strike military bases, areas of enemy concentration, logistics hub, and air bases inside Russia.

“We must destroy Russian bombers before they drop deadly guided bombs on our positions, cities, and communities. It will significantly weaken Russian air terror. I would appreciate your help in convincing our partners to make this decision a reality,” Foreign Minister Kuleba said.

He also highlighted the importance of using NATO capabilities to protect at least part of the Ukrainian sky in the west of the country.

“Downing deadly Russian missiles and drones does not make other states parties to the conflict. It is a humanitarian task. We need it to be resolved,” he stressed.

Kuleba thanked the Lithuanian diplomatic corps for their support and practical steps towards Ukraine’s membership in the EU and NATO. He specifically expressed gratitude to the country for its active work on implementing the Peace Formula and expressed hope for future cooperation between Ukrainian and Lithuanian diplomacy on the path to the second Peace Summit.

Despite the fact that Ukraine hasn’t got permission to hit enemy bases with long-range missiles, it is allowed to target them with HIMARS and only near Kharkiv areas. It has already brought results.

After Ukraine’s allies eased the restrictions on the use of their weapons supplied to Kyiv to strike inside Russia, the occupiers didn’t hit the city with S-300 long-range surface-to-air missile systems, said Oleksandr Skoryk, a deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council, in early June 2024.

Read more:

