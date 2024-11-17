Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

NYT: Biden allows Ukraine to use US weapons for deep strikes in Russia

Ukraine will be able to strike targets up to 190 miles inside Russia using Us-supplied ATACMS missiles.
byMaria Tril
17/11/2024
2 minute read
ATACMS, illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
ATACMS, illustrative image. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
NYT: Biden allows Ukraine to use US weapons for deep strikes in Russia

The Biden administration authorized Ukraine to use US-supplied weapons for strikes deep inside Russian territory, marking a significant shift in Washington’s policy toward the war, according to Reuters and The New York Times reports.

Ukraine has been asking for lifting restrictions on long-range missiles for months after Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, on 30 August, presented senior officials in DC with a list of high-value targets in Russia that should be hit to weaken the Russian war machine.

The decision follows Russia’s introduction of North Korean forces, estimated at more than 10,000 troops, and concerns about an impending Russian assault by approximately 50,000 soldiers on Ukrainian positions in Kursk.

The Times reports they will initially target Russian and North Korean troops in the Kursk Oblast as Russia reportedly prepares a large assault with the deployment of the Korean troops there.

“While the Ukrainians were likely to use the missiles first against Russian and North Korean troops that threaten Ukrainian forces in Kursk, Mr. Biden could authorize them to use the weapons elsewhere,” the officials said to The New York Times.

The weapons likely to be employed are Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS), which range approximately 190 miles.

According to Reuters sources, Ukraine plans to conduct its first long-range attacks “in the coming days.”

The policy shift has divided Biden’s advisers, with some officials expressing concern about potential Russian retaliation. A US intelligence assessment, according to the Times, warned that President Putin could respond by directing “stepped-up acts of arson and sabotage targeting facilities in Europe, as well as potentially lethal attacks on US and European military bases.”

The White House refused to comment on this information, according to reports.

Earlier, Western countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom, imposed restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range weapons to strike military targets deep inside Russian territory, fearing nuclear escalation with Russia.

The shift in the policy comes two months before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration to strengthen Ukraine’s military capabilities, as Trump claimed earlier to cut off military aid to Ukraine and as he might be more inclined to pursue a deal with Russia that could be unfavorable to Ukraine.

ATACMS is a long-range, high-precision ballistic missile that can hit targets up to 300 kilometers away. After firing, the missile rises upward and accelerates to hit the target almost vertically. Its drop rate is over 3,500 kilometers per hour. Ukraine has been using ATACMS on its territory for more than a year.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts