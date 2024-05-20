Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

All Western aid decisions for Ukraine lag by one year – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President characterized the current situation as one big step forward, but two steps back before that.”
byEuheniia Martyniuk
20/05/2024
2 minute read
All Western aid decisions for Ukraine lag by one year - Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kharkiv, May 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
All Western aid decisions for Ukraine lag by one year – Zelenskyy

Western countries are extremely slow in making decisions on military aid to Kyiv, hampering Ukraine’s armed forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an exclusive Reuters interview on the fifth anniversary of taking office.

“Every decision to which we [Ukrainians], then later everyone together [with Western partners], comes to is late by around one year,” he said.

Zelenskyy cited the American Patriot air defense systems as an example, saying if they had been provided early when Russia had few drones and mainly used missiles, Moscow would have seen their missiles being shot down, making strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure pointless. He described the current situation as “one big step forward, but two steps back before that.”

Zelenskyy suggested Western allies could help more directly by shooting down Russian missiles over Ukrainian territory to protect civilians.

“Can they do this? I’m sure that yes. Is this an attack by NATO countries, involvement? No,” stated the President.

The Ukrainian leader also said Kyiv is negotiating with partners to use their weapons to strike targets inside Russia.

“So far, there is nothing positive,” he said.

While the US resists Ukrainian calls to use its missiles on internationally recognized Russian territory fearing escalation, Britain became the first ally allowing Ukraine to use its weapons this way.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts