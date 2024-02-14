Biden calls for swift House approval on Ukraine, Israel aid bill

US President Joe Biden has urgently called on the House of Representatives to pass a bill providing assistance to Ukraine, emphasizing its crucial role in supporting America’s national security interests and aiding global efforts to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty against Russian aggression.

The announcement came after the US Senate approved a $95.34 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, securing the necessary 60 votes to move the legislation forward to the House of Representatives.

“I applaud the bipartisan coalition of Senators who came together to advance this agreement, and I urge the House to move on this with urgency. We cannot afford to wait any longer,” the US President said.

Biden warned of the increasing costs of inaction, particularly highlighting the challenging situation in Ukraine, where troops are running out of ammunition amidst ongoing Russian attacks.

“Already, we are seeing reports of Ukrainian troops running out of ammunition on the front lines as Russian forces continue to attack and Putin continues to dream of subjugating the Ukrainian people,” he said.

The aid package includes significant allocations, including $61 billion for Ukraine to address weapons shortages and counter Russian aggression, $14 billion for Israel in its conflict with Hamas, and $4.83 billion for Indo-Pacific partners, including Taiwan, to deter Chinese aggression. Additionally, the package earmarks $9.15 billion in humanitarian assistance for civilians affected by conflicts worldwide.

