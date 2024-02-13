Russia could launch major offensive after March “elections”, Borrell says

EU’s top Diplomat, Josep Borrelll, has voiced concerns that Russia may initiate a major offensive in Ukraine following the Russian presidential elections in March.

These concerns echo an earlier statement by Ukraine’s NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, who said that Ukraine and the international community have only 3-4 months to prepare for increased Russian aggression following the presidential election on 17 March 2024.

“Another major Russian offensive could be starting in the months after the Russian ‘elections’ in March,” Borrelll stated.

In his comments, Borrelll emphasized the contrast in morale and motivation between Ukrainian and Russian soldiers, noting that Ukrainian forces are fully aware of the cause they are fighting for.

Despite their determination, Borrelll underscored the crucial need for increased support from the EU and its member states. “But they cannot do it without our support, which has to increase urgently,” he asserted, stressing that the forthcoming months are critical for providing Ukraine with the necessary resources to counter a Russian assault. This support, according to Borrelll, is not just vital for Ukraine’s defense but also for the “security of Europe as a whole.”

The EU diplomat called for immediate action from EU member states to collaborate with defense companies, urging them to renegotiate contracts and prioritize arms and ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

Borrelll’s comments followed his recent two-day visit to Kyiv, where he spoke on the importance of political unity, implementing reforms, and ensuring the effectiveness of democratic mechanisms within Ukraine. During his visit, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy requested additional support from the EU, including ammunition, drones, and air defense systems, highlighting the critical nature of the situation and the immediate need for enhanced military aid.

Read also: