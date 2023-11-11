Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Borrell says support for Ukraine must remain a priority for EU

byOlena Mukhina
11/11/2023
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (L) and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell (R) at a briefing in Kyiv ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers on 2 October 2023. Screenshot: Telegram/JosepBorrellF
The EU countries should be politically prepared to maintain their support for Ukraine as the US aid to Ukraine is likely to shrink, said Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, during the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Malaga.

“We have many problems that will be a test for the EU. First of all, Ukraine, where the prospect of victory over Russia is not immediate.

And we, the Europeans who have the necessary means to do so, must be prepared, politically speaking, to continue to help Ukraine, given that US support is likely to decline,” EU’s top diplomat believes.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden requested US Congress to allocate almost $105 billion to support the security needs of Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and the US southern border.

The most significant request in this package amounted to more than $61 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The Biden Administration also called for additional aid worth $14.3 billion for Israel, an assistance package worth $2 billion for Taiwan, and over $9 billion for humanitarian aid.

