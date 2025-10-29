Europe must be prepared, as Russia says its Peresvet system can cover up to 1,500 km and target reconnaissance satellites

The war has reached orbit. Europe must prepare its own space capabilities to defend itself, as Russia is developing laser weapons that could be deployed from space, European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius, according to the European Commission.
“The defense of space – and using space for defense is only becoming more urgent, because we are already under attack - also in Space," Kubilius stressed.
“Putin will be ready to test NATO’s Article 5”
Kubilius emphasized that space is now a central element of Europe’s defense readiness.
"We need to be ready before 2030. Because Putin will be ready to test NATO Article 5. And without space, there will be no defence readiness,” he claimed.
The Commissioner said that satellites play a decisive role on the battlefield: in Ukraine, they help coordinate defense, communications, and drones, while Russian satellites guide bombs and missiles.
Russian lasers, spy satellites, and the European Space Shield
“Russia is developing powerful laser weapons that can permanently blind satellites. German satellites are being shadowed by Russian spy satellites, that could damage or destroy them,” Kubilius warned.
He explained that the EU’s new defense readiness roadmap envisions the creation of a European Space Defense Shield, to be launched next summer.
The plan also includes the development of in-orbit servicing, refueling, and repair operations for satellites, as well as the GOVSATCOM program — secure, military-grade satellite communications, which will be operational by the end of the year.
Kubilius said that in modern warfare, the European Union needs three things:
- secure intelligence, reconnaissance, and surveillance
- secure positioning, navigation, and timing
- secure communication and connectivity
At the same time, the IRIS² satellite is being deployed to provide global, secure connectivity for Europe.
