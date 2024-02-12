Russia to hold presidential vote in occupied Ukraine, violating Ukrainian Constitution

Ukraine’s Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, called on the international community to firmly condemn the illegal elections in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and not to recognize their “results.”

Vladimir Putin announced last month that he will seek a fifth presidential term in the upcoming March elections. Reuters reported in December 2023 that voting will also occur in Russia-occupied territories.

The pseudo-voting will occur over three consecutive days: March 15, 16 and 17.

Lubinets said that “active preparations are underway for illegitimate presidential elections” of Russia in the Russia-occupied territories in Ukraine.

“By its actions, Russia once again grossly violates the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine, as well as the fundamental norms and principles of international law, in particular the UN Charter,” he said.

Lubinets also said he may hold those responsible for participating in the so-called “elections,” as he has received many appeals from citizens on this issue.

