Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

ISW: Ukraine may face frontline sector prioritization choices amid artillery shortages

Artillery shortages and delays in Western military assistance may compel Ukrainian forces to make difficult decisions about allocating resources across various front sectors.
byIryna Voichuk
03/02/2024
1 minute read
shell
A shell from the Ukrainian military. Credit: General Staff/Credit
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The shortages in artillery and delays in receiving Western military assistance are expected to introduce uncertainty into Ukrainian operational strategies, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report.

Ukrainian troops are firing no more than 2,000 155mm shells a day, less than a third of the ammunition Russia uses, it follows from a letter from Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to his EU counterparts seen by Bloomberg.

Ukraine’s artillery deficit twice as severe as EU’s 1mn round pledge falls through

In March 2023, the EU set a 12-month deadline to donate ammunition to aid Ukraine in countering Russia’s aggression. Still, the EU defense industries have struggled to scale up production, casting doubt on meeting this target.

This situation, according to ISW, is likely to lead Ukrainian forces to face difficult choices regarding the allocation of resources across different front sectors. Specifically, they might have to prioritize some sectors over others where minor territorial losses would be less detrimental, ISW assessed.

According to the report by Politico based on information obtained from four diplomats and an individual familiar with the talks, the Czech Republic pushes the EU to procure ammunition from outside the bloc to meet its commitments to Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts