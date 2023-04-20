Estonia sends artillery ammo to Ukraine in new military aid package

The 93d artillery brigade near Bakhmut. Photo: General Staff
Estonia sends 155-mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package, according to Hanno Pevkur, Estonia’s Defense Minister.
On 20 April, the Estonian government supported the decision of Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur to provide Ukraine with artillery ammunition as part of the EU agreement to send one million shells to Ukraine.
“Estonia’s initiative to send one million shells to Ukraine has passed through the EU institutions with an unprecedented speed. Ukraine needs quick decisions from its European allies to ensure these shells reach Ukraine,” Hanno Pevkur said. “That is, after a big and fast political step, the next step is to prepare a defense package and send it to Ukraine, which is what we are doing.”
Additionally, Estonia will supply Ukraine with night vision and 5.56-mm ammunition, according to Estonia’s Defense Minister.
Ukraine’s Armed Forces receive approximately 60-210 thousand artillery shells per month, while the Russian army uses 600-1.8 million shells in Ukraine every month, according to Militarnyi.
Tags: ammunition, Estonia, military aid to Ukraine, Russian invasion of Ukraine