Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Borrell: There is no other peace plan for EU but Zelenskyy’s

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to Ukraine’s peace plan, dismissing alternatives at the NATO summit in Washington.
byMaria Tril
11/07/2024
2 minute read
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaking at the University of Oxford on 3 May 2024.
Borrell: There is no other peace plan for EU but Zelenskyy’s

The European Union supports only one peace plan for Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “peace formula,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon arrival at the NATO summit in Washington.

According to European Pravda, Borrell addressed critics who argue that supporting Ukraine only prolongs the war.

“If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will certainly end. But how? With Ukraine’s capitulation. With a puppet government in Kyiv, the Ukrainian people were being crushed by the aggressor. Is this the way we want to end the war?” he questioned.

The EU’s top diplomat emphasized that continued support for Ukraine is necessary to prevent such an outcome. “No. If we don’t want the war to end this way if we don’t want Ukraine to be forced to surrender because it can’t continue fighting, we must continue to support Ukraine,” Borrell asserted.

He stressed that this position is shared across the European Union. “The entire European Union supports this position. And for the entire EU, there is no plan other than Zelenskyy’s plan. This is the only peace plan for us,” Borrell declared.

President Zelenskyy has expressed his desire to hold a second Peace Summit later this year and hopes for US support on this matter. Zelenskyy anticipates “new specifics” for peace starting in July, following the first inaugural Peace Summit held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba indicated that Kyiv aims to host the second Peace Summit in one of the so-called Global South countries.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts