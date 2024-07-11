Borrell: There is no other peace plan for EU but Zelenskyy’s

The European Union supports only one peace plan for Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s “peace formula,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said upon arrival at the NATO summit in Washington.

According to European Pravda, Borrell addressed critics who argue that supporting Ukraine only prolongs the war.

“If we stop supporting Ukraine, the war will certainly end. But how? With Ukraine’s capitulation. With a puppet government in Kyiv, the Ukrainian people were being crushed by the aggressor. Is this the way we want to end the war?” he questioned.

The EU’s top diplomat emphasized that continued support for Ukraine is necessary to prevent such an outcome. “No. If we don’t want the war to end this way if we don’t want Ukraine to be forced to surrender because it can’t continue fighting, we must continue to support Ukraine,” Borrell asserted.

He stressed that this position is shared across the European Union. “The entire European Union supports this position. And for the entire EU, there is no plan other than Zelenskyy’s plan. This is the only peace plan for us,” Borrell declared.

President Zelenskyy has expressed his desire to hold a second Peace Summit later this year and hopes for US support on this matter. Zelenskyy anticipates “new specifics” for peace starting in July, following the first inaugural Peace Summit held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba indicated that Kyiv aims to host the second Peace Summit in one of the so-called Global South countries.

