Norway to allocate nearly $ 93 million to support Ukraine’s air defense

Norway announced a significant financial contribution to bolster Ukraine’s air defense capabilities on 11 July.

According to Reuters, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere revealed at the NATO summit in Washington that Norway will donate 1 billion crowns ($92.69 million) to support Ukraine’s air defense efforts.

“The Ukrainians need more air defence to protect their population from Russian bombs and missiles,” Stoere said.

This announcement comes a day after Norway committed to providing six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, further solidifying its support for the country’s defense against Russian air attacks.

The NATO summit in Washington, taking place from 9 July to 11, has brought together not only the 32 member countries but also foreign ministers from 35 partner nations. Notable attendees include representatives from Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had expressed hope that the summit would serve as a “Patriot platform” for Ukraine, anticipating new security agreements and “powerful steps from the USA.” However, reports indicate that Ukraine will not receive the desired invitation to join the Alliance at this summit.

The event marks the third consecutive NATO summit to include leaders from Indo-Pacific partner countries: Australia, Japan, South Korea, and New Zealand.

