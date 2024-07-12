Eng
NATO council: Ukraine to join when conditions met and allies agree

NATO-Ukraine Council statement outlines support for Ukraine’s defense and reforms, pledges long-term assistance, condemns Russian aggression, and confirms Ukraine’s future NATO membership when allies agree and conditions are met.
byYuri Zoria
12/07/2024
2 minute read
nato summit adopts declaration ukraine defense funding plan through 2025 meeting north atlantic council level heads state government washington dc 10 july 2024 natoint 240710-nac_rdax_775x440p
Meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of Heads of State and Government in Washington, DC. 10 July 2024. Photo: nato.int.
The NATO-Ukraine Council, comprising heads of state and government, met on 11 July 2024, during a NATO Summit in Washington, D.C. The council issued a statement reaffirming Ukraine’s future in NATO and outlining comprehensive support for the country.

The statement condemned Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ongoing for over two years, and its earlier annexation of Crimea. NATO allies paid tribute to Ukrainian lives lost and deplored the human suffering caused by Russia’s “illegal, unjustifiable, and unprovoked war of aggression.”

  • Russia bears full responsibility for the war and must be held accountable.
  • NATO allies support President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula and the Peace Summit process.
  • Allies committed to providing additional air defense systems and other military capabilities to Ukraine.
  • NATO will support the design of an integrated air and missile defense architecture for Ukraine.
  • The launch of NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) to coordinate military training and equipment provision.
  • Allies pledged long-term security assistance, with a minimum baseline funding of €40 billion within the next year.
  • Progress on NATO-Ukraine cooperation, including the development of NATO Interoperability Requirements.
  • Reaffirmation that Ukraine’s future is in NATO. “Allies reaffirm that they will be in a position to extend an invitation to Ukraine to join the Alliance when Allies agree and conditions are met,” the statement reads.
  • Support for Ukraine’s democratic, economic, and security reforms.
  • Appointment of a NATO Senior Representative to head the NATO Representation to Ukraine in Kyiv.

The statement emphasized that “Ukraine’s fight for its independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity directly contributes to Euro-Atlantic security.” Allies reiterated their commitment to supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail.”

According to the document, NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine’s progress on interoperability and reforms, which NATO Foreign Ministers will assess through the adapted Annual National Program.

