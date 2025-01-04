Russian missile attack claims life of distinguished Ukrainian educator in Chernihiv

The attack, which involved three ballistic missiles, struck residential areas on the outskirts of the city, causing significant damage to multiple homes, killing Halionka and injuring four other people.

Halionka was fatally wounded by missile fragments during the attack. Despite his family’s immediate response and attempts to stop the bleeding while waiting for emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

This tragic loss comes two years after Halionka had already suffered significantly from Russian military actions. In March 2022, his family home was completely destroyed by Russian forces, resulting in the loss of his extensive personal library of 4,000 volumes, a collection of 40 traditional embroidered shirts, and numerous paintings. Following that attack, he had been living in a small adjacent building, refusing to leave his family property despite relatives’ attempts to convince him to relocate.

“He had big plans for life this year, including building a new house,” his niece Liudmyla Halionka told local media, highlighting the tragedy of his death.

Halionka was a distinguished figure in Ukrainian education, having authored over 100 scientific publications and numerous collections of methodological materials. He began his career as a Ukrainian language and literature teacher before advancing to methodological roles and eventually becoming an associate professor at the Regional Institute of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education.

The attack that claimed Halionka’s life caused substantial damage to the residential area, with two houses partially destroyed and seven others sustaining window damage. Local authorities, including Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Viacheslav Chaus, confirmed the missile strikes targeted civilian infrastructure on the city’s outskirts.

