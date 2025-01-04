Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian missile attack claims life of distinguished Ukrainian educator in Chernihiv

Oleksiy Halionka, a 72-year-old renowned Ukrainian philologist and educator, was killed in his home hit by a ballistic missile on 3 January 2025.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/01/2025
2 minute read
One of the residential buildings destroyed by the Russian ballistic missile attack on Chernihiv on 3 January 2024. Photo: Chernihiv Oblast governor
Russian missile attack claims life of distinguished Ukrainian educator in Chernihiv

The attack, which involved three ballistic missiles, struck residential areas on the outskirts of the city, causing significant damage to multiple homes, killing Halionka and injuring four other people.

Halionka was fatally wounded by missile fragments during the attack. Despite his family’s immediate response and attempts to stop the bleeding while waiting for emergency services, he succumbed to his injuries.

This tragic loss comes two years after Halionka had already suffered significantly from Russian military actions. In March 2022, his family home was completely destroyed by Russian forces, resulting in the loss of his extensive personal library of 4,000 volumes, a collection of 40 traditional embroidered shirts, and numerous paintings. Following that attack, he had been living in a small adjacent building, refusing to leave his family property despite relatives’ attempts to convince him to relocate.

Oleksiy Halionka in his temporary dwelling after the first missile attack in 2022. Photo via Vasyliy Chepurnyi’s Facebook page.

“He had big plans for life this year, including building a new house,” his niece Liudmyla Halionka told local media, highlighting the tragedy of his death.

Halionka was a distinguished figure in Ukrainian education, having authored over 100 scientific publications and numerous collections of methodological materials. He began his career as a Ukrainian language and literature teacher before advancing to methodological roles and eventually becoming an associate professor at the Regional Institute of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education.

The attack that claimed Halionka’s life caused substantial damage to the residential area, with two houses partially destroyed and seven others sustaining window damage. Local authorities, including Chernihiv Regional Military Administration head Viacheslav Chaus, confirmed the missile strikes targeted civilian infrastructure on the city’s outskirts.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!