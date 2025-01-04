Eng
Poland drafts evacuation plans amid rising security concerns

The bill mandates that at least 0.3% of Poland’s annual gross national product (GNP) be allocated to improving evacuation readiness.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/01/2025
2 minute read
KORZENIEWO, POLAND – MARCH 04: Soldiers walk past NATO members country flags during the DRAGON-24 NATO military defense drills on March 04, 2024 in Korzeniewo, Poland. In the first half of 2024, NATO is conducting a series of exercises under the Steadfast Defender 24 (STDE-24) drill. The exercises, which will take place mainly in Central Europe, will involve some 90,000 troops from all NATO countries as well as Sweden. Omar Marques / Anadolu
As tensions from the ongoing war in neighboring Ukraine escalate, Poland is stepping up its preparedness efforts. The Polish government has initiated a comprehensive plan to protect civilians and cultural treasures in the event of military threats or natural disasters.

Poland’s Interior Ministry announced Thursday that the draft regulations for evacuations will be completed within three months. The measures stem from a recently enacted bill on civilian protection, which came into force on 1 January. The law was prompted by devastating floods in southern Poland and the increasing security risks posed by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The regulations will detail the responsibilities and coordination of civilian security services tasked with evacuating people to safety. They will also include protocols for safeguarding national cultural treasures and artworks during crises. Notably, the bill mandates that at least 0.3% of Poland’s annual gross national product (GNP) be allocated to improving evacuation readiness.

The Cabinet of Prime Minister Donald Tusk is expected to review and approve the proposal, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring Poland’s resilience against both natural and man-made disasters.

This move reflects a growing trend in Eastern Europe, where nations are reinforcing their crisis management strategies as the Russia-Ukraine war reshapes regional security dynamics.

