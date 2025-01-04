2-year-olds among injured as Russia strikes residential building in Sumy Oblast

A Russian guided aerial bomb struck an apartment building in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast on 4 January, leaving at least three people injured, including two children, with others potentially trapped under the rubble, regional authorities report.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has faced regular aerial bombardments since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The attack occurred in the Svesa community of the Shostka district when Russian forces launched an air strike targeting civilian infrastructure. One entrance section of the multi-story residential building was completely destroyed in the bombing, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Emergency crews are currently conducting rescue operations at the site. Officials warn that additional residents may be trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed structure.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing as we work to locate any potential survivors in the damaged sections of the building,” a spokesperson for the regional administration stated.

This incident marks the latest in a series of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern regions. Regional authorities continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the rescue operation progresses.

Related: