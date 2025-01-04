Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

2-year-olds among injured as Russia strikes residential building in Sumy Oblast

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing as we work to locate any potential survivors in the damaged sections of the building,” a spokesperson for the regional administration stated.
byOrysia Hrudka
04/01/2025
1 minute read
Russian attack in Sumy Oblast, 4 January 2025
2-year-olds among injured as Russia strikes residential building in Sumy Oblast

A Russian guided aerial bomb struck an apartment building in Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast on 4 January, leaving at least three people injured, including two children, with others potentially trapped under the rubble, regional authorities report.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia, has faced regular aerial bombardments since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The attack occurred in the Svesa community of the Shostka district when Russian forces launched an air strike targeting civilian infrastructure. One entrance section of the multi-story residential building was completely destroyed in the bombing, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Emergency crews are currently conducting rescue operations at the site. Officials warn that additional residents may be trapped beneath the debris of the collapsed structure.

“Search and rescue operations are ongoing as we work to locate any potential survivors in the damaged sections of the building,” a spokesperson for the regional administration stated.

This incident marks the latest in a series of Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s northeastern regions. Regional authorities continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the rescue operation progresses.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts