Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian pilots strike ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea

Multiple explosions were reported in occupied Sevastopol Monday evening.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
02/07/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian pilots strike ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea
Explosions in occupied Sevastopol on 1 July, 2024. Photo: Screenshot from the Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel
Ukrainian pilots strike ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s Air Force hit an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on 1 July, Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

“Ukrainian aircraft, which Russians claim to have destroyed, continue to successfully carry out combat missions. On 1 July, Ukrainian pilots delivered a devastating blow to an ammunition depot in Crimea,” he wrote on Telegram.

Multiple explosions were reported in occupied Sevastopol Monday evening, with unconfirmed reports suggesting strikes on Russian air defenses in Balaklava and a military unit near Flotske village.

Concurrently, Russia launched an Iskander-M missile attack on a Ukrainian airfield in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed five Su-27 fighters.

While Ukraine hasn’t officially commented on Myrhorod losses, former Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat acknowledged the strike caused some damage, but disputed Russia’s claims about the extent.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Stay informed with Kompreno.
    • Get quality journalism from across Europe.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts