Ukrainian pilots strike ammo depot in Russian-occupied Crimea

Ukraine’s Air Force hit an ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Crimea on 1 July, Air Force Commander Lt. Gen. Mykola Oleshchuk reported.

“Ukrainian aircraft, which Russians claim to have destroyed, continue to successfully carry out combat missions. On 1 July, Ukrainian pilots delivered a devastating blow to an ammunition depot in Crimea,” he wrote on Telegram.

Multiple explosions were reported in occupied Sevastopol Monday evening, with unconfirmed reports suggesting strikes on Russian air defenses in Balaklava and a military unit near Flotske village.

Different Telegram channels published videos of explosions in occupied Crimea. It allegedly happened in the village of Flotske, near Sevastopol, where the military unit is located. Russian occupation authorities claimed to have destroyed five air targets in the sky, having… pic.twitter.com/BU56xmEkVp — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) July 1, 2024

Concurrently, Russia launched an Iskander-M missile attack on a Ukrainian airfield in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast. Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed five Su-27 fighters.

While Ukraine hasn’t officially commented on Myrhorod losses, former Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat acknowledged the strike caused some damage, but disputed Russia’s claims about the extent.

