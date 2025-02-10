Russian strike hits Sumy parking lot, destroys multiple vehicles

A Russian drone struck a parking lot in a residential area of Sumy on 9 February, acting Mayor Artem Kobzar said.

Local media first reported an explosion in Sumy. Regional administration head Artyukh later confirmed that firefighters extinguished a blaze at the parking lot. At least 7 cars were burnt.

The Radio Liberty correspondent reported from the cite of the attack that the hit shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings. At least two cars were destroyed and about 10 caught fire. Local authorities reported no casualties.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that emergency services put out the fire caused by drone debris. Three buildings and 15 cars were damaged in the city, according to the ministry.

“We were running away from the shooting in one place only to get caught in another,” said a resident of a damaged house in Sumy who had recently moved from Bilopillia, a city north of Sumy in the same oblast.

The Air Force reported Russian drones targeted several Ukrainian oblasts overnight on 10 February. The threat lasted several hours.

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported air defense activity. Drone debris caused a fire in a single-story non-residential building in the Kyiv’s Solomyansky district. The fire spread to nearby areas, the mayor said.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukraine with various types of weapons, denying conducting the attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities and villages, killing civilians and destroying hospitals, schools, kindergartens, energy and water supply facilities.

Ukraine and international organisations qualify these strikes as war crimes and emphasise that they are of a targeted nature.

Read also: