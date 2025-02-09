Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia attacks Ukraine with 151 drones in overnight attack, at least 7 might reach targets

Local authorities report minor damage and no casualties. The Air Force says it downed 70 Shaheds, while 74 decoy drones crashed.
byYuri Zoria
09/02/2025
2 minute read
kyiv moscow trade overnight drone strikes ukraine downs most russian uavs ukrainian military warhead russia's shahed 136 lying next
Ukrainian military displays the warhead of Russia’s Shahed 136 drone alongside the drone itself. Photo: ABC News
Russia attacks Ukraine with 151 drones in overnight attack, at least 7 might reach targets

Of 151 long-range explosive drones that Russia launched last night, Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 70 Russian attack drones and tracked 74 decoy drones that disappeared from radar during a massive overnight assault on 9 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. Local authorities did not report civilian casualties.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the report, the attack began at 19:30 on 8 February, with Russia launching 151 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy unmanned aerial vehicles, from multiple locations including Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Ukrainian air defenses engaged targets across fourteen regions, with successful interceptions reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa oblasts. The Air Force reports that aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups participated in the defense operation.

Six regions reported impacts from the attack: Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Volyn oblasts, the Air Force says.

Regional impact

Kyiv Oblast experienced an 11-hour air raid alert, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reports. In the Obukhiv district, debris from an intercepted drone damaged the facade of an unfinished apartment building at a construction site. Additional debris falls were recorded in open areas across the oblast.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, local residents reported explosion sounds during the 11-hour air raid alert that began at 21:27 on 8 February and lasted until 08:43 on 9 February, according to Suspilne.

Volyn Oblast head Ivan Rudnytskyi reported no casualties or infrastructure damage in his region following the attack.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration announced that their air defenses intercepted 11 Shahed drones during the attack. The administration added that their air defense units have eliminated 354 Russian drones since the beginning of 2025.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!