Russia attacks Ukraine with 151 drones in overnight attack, at least 7 might reach targets

Of 151 long-range explosive drones that Russia launched last night, Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 70 Russian attack drones and tracked 74 decoy drones that disappeared from radar during a massive overnight assault on 9 February, the Ukrainian Air Force reports. Local authorities did not report civilian casualties.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

According to the report, the attack began at 19:30 on 8 February, with Russia launching 151 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones and various decoy unmanned aerial vehicles, from multiple locations including Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Ukrainian air defenses engaged targets across fourteen regions, with successful interceptions reported in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Volyn, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Odesa oblasts. The Air Force reports that aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups participated in the defense operation.

Six regions reported impacts from the attack: Kyiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Zhytomyr, and Volyn oblasts, the Air Force says.

Regional impact

Kyiv Oblast experienced an 11-hour air raid alert, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration reports. In the Obukhiv district, debris from an intercepted drone damaged the facade of an unfinished apartment building at a construction site. Additional debris falls were recorded in open areas across the oblast.

In Zhytomyr Oblast, local residents reported explosion sounds during the 11-hour air raid alert that began at 21:27 on 8 February and lasted until 08:43 on 9 February, according to Suspilne.

Volyn Oblast head Ivan Rudnytskyi reported no casualties or infrastructure damage in his region following the attack.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration announced that their air defenses intercepted 11 Shahed drones during the attack. The administration added that their air defense units have eliminated 354 Russian drones since the beginning of 2025.

