The Russian army has again deployed North Korean military personnel in assault operations in Kursk Oblast, Militarnyi reports on 9 February. According to the Ukrainian Army’s 47th Mechanized Brigade press service, the Brigade’s units together with adjacent formations halted a massive assault on Ukrainian defensive positions in Kursk region, where the enemy employed new tactics.

This comes amid broader military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korea has sent approximately 12,000 troops to fight against Ukrainian forces, thousands of workers, millions of artillery shells, as well as missiles and military equipment.

The brigade says that while the enemy previously conducted assaults using armored vehicles, this time the attack involved infantry exclusively.

Earlier reports suggested that Russia, facing heavy equipment losses, has resorted to using civilian vehicles and even donkeys for logistics and assaults.

The Russian-North Korean combined forces began assault preparations and movement to positions late at night. The assault itself started at midnight and continued throughout the night, with the Russians and North Koreans advancing simultaneously from several directions in large infantry groups, the 47th Brigade says.

The infantry attacks came in multiple waves, which were destroyed by artillery and drones, according to the report. The assault lasted approximately 16 hours, after which Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy attacks.

“They walked across fields and open areas. Enemy assault troops were also transported by buggies and unloaded in narrow tree lines where the enemy took cover under trees,” the 47th Mechanized Brigade press service stated.

The 47th Brigade engaged all its units and available weapons to repel this assault. Both artillery with cluster munitions and combat armored vehicles, including Bradleys, were employed against the enemy, Militarnyi noted.

During this assault, the enemy suffered significant casualties amounting to at least a company-sized unit of personnel.

Redeployment of North Koreans

Earlier reports indicated North Korean military personnel resumed participating in assaults on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions in Kursk Oblast after previously withdrawing from frontlines due to heavy losses.

The President of Ukraine stated that fighting on Russian territory has significant importance as it has tied down approximately 60,000 Russian troops in Kursk Oblast.

The redeployment means these forces were not redeployed to Pokrovsk and other areas of Donetsk Oblastm Militarnyi says.

Related: