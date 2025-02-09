Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukraine repels 16-hour Russian-North Korean infantry assault in Kursk Oblast (video)

Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade has repelled a prolonged multipronged infantry attack using combined arms and inflicting heavy losses.
byYuri Zoria
09/02/2025
2 minute read
north korean troops join new russian assault operations kursk oblast (video) forces' infantry during ground koreans army has again deployed military personnel militarnyi reports 9 47th mechanized brigade press service
Ukraine repels 16-hour Russian-North Korean infantry assault in Kursk Oblast (video)

The Russian army has again deployed North Korean military personnel in assault operations in Kursk Oblast, Militarnyi reports on 9 February. According to the Ukrainian Army’s 47th Mechanized Brigade press service, the Brigade’s units together with adjacent formations halted a massive assault on Ukrainian defensive positions in Kursk region, where the enemy employed new tactics.

This comes amid broader military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korea has sent approximately 12,000 troops to fight against Ukrainian forces, thousands of workers, millions of artillery shells, as well as missiles and military equipment.

The brigade says that while the enemy previously conducted assaults using armored vehicles, this time the attack involved infantry exclusively.

Earlier reports suggested that Russia, facing heavy equipment losses, has resorted to using civilian vehicles and even donkeys for logistics and assaults.

The Russian-North Korean combined forces began assault preparations and movement to positions late at night. The assault itself started at midnight and continued throughout the night, with the Russians and North Koreans advancing simultaneously from several directions in large infantry groups, the 47th Brigade says.

The infantry attacks came in multiple waves, which were destroyed by artillery and drones, according to the report. The assault lasted approximately 16 hours, after which Ukrainian defense forces repelled the enemy attacks.

They walked across fields and open areas. Enemy assault troops were also transported by buggies and unloaded in narrow tree lines where the enemy took cover under trees,” the 47th Mechanized Brigade press service stated.

The 47th Brigade engaged all its units and available weapons to repel this assault. Both artillery with cluster munitions and combat armored vehicles, including Bradleys, were employed against the enemy, Militarnyi noted.

During this assault, the enemy suffered significant casualties amounting to at least a company-sized unit of personnel.

Redeployment of North Koreans

Earlier reports indicated North Korean military personnel resumed participating in assaults on Ukrainian Defense Forces positions in Kursk Oblast after previously withdrawing from frontlines due to heavy losses.

The President of Ukraine stated that fighting on Russian territory has significant importance as it has tied down approximately 60,000 Russian troops in Kursk Oblast.

The redeployment means these forces were not redeployed to Pokrovsk and other areas of Donetsk Oblastm Militarnyi says.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!