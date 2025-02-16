Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Soviet-flagged Russian tank column meets devastating defeat in Kursk (video)

Using mines and drones, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled Russian marines’ attack involving over ten tanks and company-sized personnel in the west of the Ukrainian-held area.
byYuri Zoria
16/02/2025
2 minute read
soviet-flagged russian tank column meets devastating defeat kursk (video) tanks flying red soviet flags tried attack ukrainians oblast were destroyed russian-soviet-flagged-kamikaze-tank-run force 155th marine brigade advancing vehicles suffered significant losses
Russian tanks flying red Soviet flags tried to attack Ukrainians in Kursk Oblast, but were destroyed. Screenshots: Ukraine’s 47th Brigade
Soviet-flagged Russian tank column meets devastating defeat in Kursk (video)

A Russian attack force of the 155th Marine Brigade, advancing with Soviet flags flying from their vehicles, suffered significant losses during an attempted assault in Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian Army’s 47th “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade reports via Telegram.

In August 2024, Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, expanding control to more than 1,000 km². Russia deployed thousands of troops trying to retake the territory by Trump inauguration day in mid-January, aiming to eliminate Ukrainian leverage in possible peace talks. Russia has failed to achieve its goal, as Ukraine continues to control half of the initially taken land.

Russian forces reportedly launched the attack with over ten tanks and approximately a company-sized unit of personnel, trying to reclaim Nikolsky hamlet on the western rim of the Ukrainian-held salient. Despite their numerical advantage, Russian forces sustained heavy casualties from minefields and Ukrainian drones.

Magura reports that several Russian tanks were equipped with mine-clearing rollers as they attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian FPV drones and bomber drones conducted continuous strikes against the advancing forces, damaging and destroying the armored vehicles.

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi notes that according to Russian Telegram channel Severny, the Russian command had planned a two-wave assault with a planned pause between waves. The initial wave was intended to exhaust Ukrainian defenses and create a false sense of security through a feigned retreat. The 155th Marine Brigade was then supposed to break through the supposedly weakened positions in the second wave.

The plan failed due to multiple factors, Militarnyi reports. Instead of a brief pause between attacks, a full day passed, allowing Ukrainian forces to rest. Additionally, the Russians launched their second assault during clear daylight conditions, giving Ukrainian forces time to spot the enemy and plan their response effectively.

The Russian attack, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, ultimately failed due to the absence of engineering reconnaissance along the main axis of advance, leading to the defeat of Russian units.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!