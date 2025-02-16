Soviet-flagged Russian tank column meets devastating defeat in Kursk (video)

A Russian attack force of the 155th Marine Brigade, advancing with Soviet flags flying from their vehicles, suffered significant losses during an attempted assault in Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian Army’s 47th “Magura” Separate Mechanized Brigade reports via Telegram.

In August 2024, Ukraine launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast, expanding control to more than 1,000 km². Russia deployed thousands of troops trying to retake the territory by Trump inauguration day in mid-January, aiming to eliminate Ukrainian leverage in possible peace talks. Russia has failed to achieve its goal, as Ukraine continues to control half of the initially taken land.

Russian forces reportedly launched the attack with over ten tanks and approximately a company-sized unit of personnel, trying to reclaim Nikolsky hamlet on the western rim of the Ukrainian-held salient. Despite their numerical advantage, Russian forces sustained heavy casualties from minefields and Ukrainian drones.

Magura reports that several Russian tanks were equipped with mine-clearing rollers as they attempted to breach Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian FPV drones and bomber drones conducted continuous strikes against the advancing forces, damaging and destroying the armored vehicles.

Ukrainian military news portal Militarnyi notes that according to Russian Telegram channel Severny, the Russian command had planned a two-wave assault with a planned pause between waves. The initial wave was intended to exhaust Ukrainian defenses and create a false sense of security through a feigned retreat. The 155th Marine Brigade was then supposed to break through the supposedly weakened positions in the second wave.

The plan failed due to multiple factors, Militarnyi reports. Instead of a brief pause between attacks, a full day passed, allowing Ukrainian forces to rest. Additionally, the Russians launched their second assault during clear daylight conditions, giving Ukrainian forces time to spot the enemy and plan their response effectively.

The Russian attack, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, ultimately failed due to the absence of engineering reconnaissance along the main axis of advance, leading to the defeat of Russian units.

