Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Russians pray in Kursk as 33-ton Ukrainian Bradley meets them in church battle

A US-made Bradley fighting vehicle challenged Russian positions around Saint Michael’s Church in Pogrebki until a drone’s grenade found a gap in its protective netting.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
13/01/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Russians pray in Kursk as 33-ton Ukrainian Bradley meets them in church battle
Bradley of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade. Photo: 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade via Telegram
Forbes: Russians pray in Kursk as 33-ton Ukrainian Bradley meets them in church battle

The Church of Saint Michael in Pogrebki has become the epicenter of vicious combat, with Ukrainian and Russian forces locked in a merciless battle for control. Forbes’ David Axe reports from the frontline that advances are measured in yards as both sides tear into each other with autocannons, drone strikes, and infantry assaults.

Kursk Oblast, a Russian region bordering Ukraine, has emerged as a critical battleground since Ukrainian forces seized a 1,000-square-kilometer salient in August 2024. Control of this territory could prove to be a significant bargaining chip in any future peace negotiations, as it represents an internationally recognized Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces, likely 47th Mechanized Brigade, thrust forward with an American-made Bradley fighting vehicle, its 25mm autocannon hammering Russian positions. Russian troops huddled in the church basement as one-pound shells exploded around them.

“The infantry of the armed forces of Ukraine is trying to finish off our fighters,” one Russian blogger reported before turning to the Book of Isaiah: “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God.”

The Bradley’s luck eventually ran out when a drone from the 34th Motor Rifle Brigade managed to bypass the vehicle’s anti-drone netting, dropping a grenade that damaged its autocannon and forced the 33-ton vehicle to retreat.

The wider Kursk conflict has turned into a meat grinder. A 20,000-strong Ukrainian force faces 60,000 Russians and North Koreans – the latter reportedly choosing suicide over surrender. Recent assaults have been catastrophic: 400 Russians were killed and wounded in a single attack and 200 North Koreans in another. A Ukrainian air assault brigade’s attempted advance near Berdin failed against Russian fiber-optic drones, leaving their dead frozen on the battlefield.

Pogrebki’s control remains contested after costing Russia nearly 800 troops in two months of fighting. As Axe notes, the drones that now dominate the battlefield have made armored warfare nearly suicidal, forcing infantry to attack on foot with devastating casualties.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!