Four Russian Su-35 jets conduct airstrike on Kherson district with KAB-500 bombs

Russian occupiers conducted an aviation bombing strike with Su-35 aircraft on the Kherson district, according to the Operational Command South of Ukraine’s forces.
It is reported that the Russians dropped five KAB-500 bombs from four planes. Private residential houses were damaged, but according to the military, there were no human casualties. In addition, the area was attacked by the “Lancet” drones.
Earlier, the media reported that Russia had improved its FAB-500 bomb, equipping it with wings and a GPS system, allowing it to be dropped from a military aircraft and fly independently to the intended target.
At the same time, the aircraft does not enter the airspace controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is not exposed to air defense.
Ukrainian forces have established positions on the east bank of Dnipro in Kherson Oblast
Tags: air strike, fighter jets, Kherson