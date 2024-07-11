Eng
Canada announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth over $ 350 million

Support includes defense equipment, medical aid, and potential pilot training.
byMaria Tril
11/07/2024
1 minute read
zelenskyy Trudeau nato summit
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at the NATO Summit in Washington, 10 July 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled a new military support package for Ukraine, valued at 500 million Canadian dollars (over $350 million).

According to Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Trudeau announced the aid during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

“It is very important for our people to hear this. Thank you for your help, for the additional defense package. It will strengthen our heroes on the battlefield,” Zelenskyy said.

The leaders condemned Russia’s recent missile attack on Ukraine. Trudeau emphasized Ottawa’s readiness to provide necessary medical support to those affected by the Russian strike on the Okhmatdyt children’s hospital.

According to the President’s Office, Zelenskyy and Trudeau discussed Kyiv’s defense needs and coordinated cooperation within the fighter jet coalition.

The President spoke about the need to expand training missions for Ukrainian pilots.

“The parties exchanged views on the possibility of additional training of Ukrainian pilots on Canadian flight simulators,” the statement said.

Trudeau announced a support package for Ukraine worth 52.4 million Canadian dollars (approximately $38.1 million) in June.

The Canadian government has also stated it will begin delivering decommissioned CRV7 rocket engines to Ukraine. The CRV7 was considered one of the most powerful air-to-ground rockets of its time and was still used by allied countries during the war in Afghanistan.

