Russian strikes on 8 July claimed 43 lives, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian officials report the completion of rescue operations in Kyiv following a devastating Russian missile attack that left dozens dead and over a hundred injured.
Maria Tril
10/07/2024
attack on kyiv 8 july
Emergency rescue and recovery operations in Kyiv completed. Credit: Ukraine’s State Emergency
Russian strikes on 8 July claimed 43 lives, says Zelenskyy

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) reported on 10 July that emergency and recovery operations following Russia’s massive strike on Kyiv on 8 July have been completed.

According to the DSNS, the Russian attack resulted in 33 fatalities, including five children, with 121 people injured, among them ten children. Eleven individuals were rescued.

The strike on 8 July is considered one of the largest and most devastating attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the year.

The commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, said that air defense forces intercepted 30 out of 38 Russian missiles, including the Kinzhal, Iskander-M, Kh-101, Kalibr, and Kh-59/Kh-69 types.

Russian forces struck the Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital and partially destroyed an apartment building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, Kyiv, completely demolishing one entrance. A subsequent attack on the capital partially destroyed a medical center in the Dniprovskyi district, resulting in nine fatalities.

The Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered 11 casualties, with 10 in Kryvyi Rih and one in Dnipro, according to the DSNS. Sixty-four people were reported injured in the region.

Ukraine’s government declared 9 July a day of mourning in Kyiv and Kryvyi Rih.

