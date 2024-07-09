Prime Minister: Ukraine allocates $ 2.5 mn for restoration of Okhmatdyt

The Ukrainian government allocated 100 million hryvnias (approximately $2.5 million) from the state budget reserve fund to restore buildings damaged in a Russian missile attack on 8 July 2024.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on 9 July, the government press service reports.

The funds will be directed towards rebuilding the National Children’s Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt and the Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, both of which suffered damage in the attack.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the cabinet meeting, “We will increase funding as the reconstruction project is prepared.” He added that each family with children affected by the attack would receive assistance of 10,800 hryvnias (about $265) per family member in cooperation with UNICEF.

The 8 July Russian missile strike on Kyiv killed 29 and injured 117 overall. Rescue operations at Kyiv’s Okhmatdyt children’s hospital concluded after 24 hours, revealing two fatalities and 32 injuries, including 8 hospitalized children. More bodies were found in an apartment building’s rubble.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened a criminal case, classifying the strike on the children’s hospital as a war crime. Preliminary investigation data suggests that Russian forces used a strategic cruise missile, Kh-101, to target the medical facility.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that video materials allegedly confirm that the fall of Ukrainian air defense missiles damaged civilian objects in Kyiv. The Institute for the Study of War reports that available evidence contradicts Russian claims attempting to deflect responsibility for the attack on a Kyiv children’s hospital.

Read also: