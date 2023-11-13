Russian shelling of Kherson kills two, injures at least 10, damages hospital

On 13 November, Russian troops shelled Kherson with artillery and MLRS, hitting the city center.

The shelling damaged a hospital, an administrative building, and at least 15 residential buildings and destroyed eight vehicles, including an ambulance, Olsandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, reported.

According to Prokudin, the attack killed two civilians and injured at least ten more, including two medical workers and a patient.

“Two medical workers, aged 24 and 41, and an 81-year-old patient of the hospital were injured as a result of the strike. All of them sustained mine-blast injuries,” Prokudin specified.

Earlier today, Russian shelling targeted a civilian car, killing one and wounding two, including a two-month-old baby.

Read also: