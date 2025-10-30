Estonia and Ireland invest in hospital renovation and medical training in Ukraine’s central oblast

Estonia and Ireland have signed an agreement to renovate an intensive care unit at Berdychiv City Hospital in Zhytomyr Oblast and train medical staff, ERR reports.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Ireland, Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Estonian Center for International Development (ESTDEV) signed the agreement this week to improve access to critical healthcare in Berdychiv.

Ireland will fund the HEAL Berdychiv project with €1 million ($1.8 mn), while ESTDEV will invest €730,000 ($790,000) and manage the project's implementation and administration.

Berdychiv City Hospital serves approximately 168,000 people, including residents of Berdychiv and surrounding communities. The hospital is located near a strategically important highway, making it accessible to more than 4,000 internally displaced persons currently living in the area, according to Estonia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Around 50 doctors and nurses from the hospital will receive training during study visits to Estonia and on-site in Ukraine. ESTDEV will work with the Medicine Estonia cluster, Tallinn Health University of Applied Sciences, and several Estonian hospitals to develop the training program.

"The war has pushed Ukraine's health system to its limits," said Klen Jäärats, executive director of ESTDEV.

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna said: "Healing begins with strong hospitals and empowered medical professionals. By investing in both infrastructure and training, we are helping restore the lifelines of care that Ukraine's people urgently need."

Ireland's Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Harris said: "Renovating the intensive care unit and supporting training to improve medical and rehabilitation services will have a real and significant impact on the lives of people." He added that Ireland is "delighted" to partner with Estonia on this project.

Estonia has been contributing to Ukraine's recovery since 2022, focusing on rebuilding the Zhytomyr region in northern Ukraine, which borders Belarus. Completed projects include reconstructing a kindergarten, a bridge, several group homes for displaced large families, and opening a human rights center.

Earlier, the EU approved approximately €50 million ($54-54.5 million) under its guarantees for a joint project between Ukraine's Ministry of Health and the World Bank to restore Ukrainian hospitals.

Estonia is prepared to host the Ukraine Recovery Conference in 2027.