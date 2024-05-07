Eng
Esp

Over 500 Ukrainian medical facilities rebuilt after destruction by Russian forces

Over the past two years, Russia has damaged 1,591 healthcare facilities and completely destroyed another 210.
byOrysia Hrudka
07/05/2024
1 minute read
Hospital destroyed by Russian air bomb in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on 5 September 2023. Credit: Oleksandr Prokudin/TH channel
The Ministry of Health has announced the complete reconstruction of 510 medical facilities to date. Additionally, 355 other facilities have been partially rebuilt or are currently under restoration.

Amidst the ongoing full-scale war, Ukraine has made significant strides in restoring its medical infrastructure, which suffered extensive damage due to Russian military actions.

“These include medical institutions in de-occupied territories and those that have sustained minor damages, such as broken windows, roof, and facade damages. The regions with the most restored medical facilities include Mykolayiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv,” reported the Health Ministry.

Officials also highlighted the broader impact of the war, noting that over the past two years, the enemy has damaged 1,591 healthcare facilities and completely destroyed another 210. The areas that suffered the most include Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolayiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipro, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian military’s attacks have also impacted emergency medical services, damaging 161 ambulances, destroying 261, and seizing an additional 125.

In related developments, authorities in Kyiv reported the restoration of 1,000 units of energy equipment damaged by enemy shelling, accounting for 70% of the equipment hit by rockets and drones.

