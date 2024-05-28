Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Georgian parliament defies president’s veto, approves Russain-style ‘foreign agents’ law

Georgian parliament ignored president’s remarks and overrode her veto on controversial “foreign agents” law similar to Russia’s.
byYuri Zoria
28/05/2024
2 minute read
ft eu freeze georgias accession bid enacts russianstyle foreign agents bill rally georgia front parliaments building 15 may 2024 protesting kiur kaasikdelfi georgiaprotestsmaidan
Rally in Georgia in front of the Parliament’s building on 15 May 2024 protesting the “foreign agents” bill. Photo: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi
Georgian parliament defies president’s veto, approves Russain-style ‘foreign agents’ law

Georgia’s parliament has pushed through a controversial “foreign agents” law analogous to Russian legislation, overriding a presidential veto amid vocal protests.

On 28 May, 66 Georgian MPs voted to disregard objections from President Salome Zourabichvili and pass the “Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence”. 84 deputies supported overturning the veto, with only 4 opposed, according to RFE/RL’s Ekho Kavkaza.

The law, introduced by the ruling Georgian Dream party, has faced criticism for potentially stifling civil society, similar to events in Russia. Its adoption led to record protests and condemnation from Georgia’s foreign partners. The US has proposed sanctions against officials responsible for the bill, while the EU warned that Georgia’s accession efforts could be halted if it adopts a “foreign agents” law, with the possibility of reversing the decision.

Georgia’s Foreign Agents law: Russia’s new frontline in its war against freedom in the world

Per Georgia’s constitution, the law now goes to the president who can sign and publish it within 5 days. If she refuses, the parliament speaker will sign and publish it within that timeframe.

Echo Kavkaza reports the divisive “foreign agents” law could take effect in Georgia as early as June. Within two months, relevant bodies must adopt bylaws, with the Justice Ministry conducting preliminary logistical measures for implementation.

Reportedly, from August onwards, media and NGOs receiving over 20% of their 2023 income from abroad must register with the Justice House as “conducting interests of a foreign force” within a month or face fines. The Justice Ministry can monitor such groups and access personal data to enforce compliance.

The vote occurred amid mass protests by opponents of the law outside parliament. Last year, large demonstrations and clashes with police led the ruling Georgian Dream party to withdraw a previous version, but they pressed ahead despite international criticism this time.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts