Zelenskyy tours Melsbroek base, meets Ukrainian F-16 pilot trainees

During his working visit to Belgium on 28 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Melsbroek military base to observe the training process for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. He viewed the aircraft and talked with Belgian pilot instructors as well as Ukrainian military personnel undergoing the training, the President’s Office reported.

After signing a security agreement with Spain, Zelenskyy visited Belgium to sign a similar pact, then headed to Portugal to ink another security deal.

Ukraine’s Head of State was reportedly informed about the combat characteristics, technical specifications of the F-16 jets, and the details of the training program. The Belgian instructors noted the high motivation of their Ukrainian colleagues.

Zelenskyy also met with Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel training in fighter jet maintenance.

“I wish you a good completion of your training. Thank you very much, we are counting on you, and we are waiting for you at home,” Zelenskyy told the trainees, emphasizing the importance of their role in speeding up Ukraine’s victory against Russian aggression.

