Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy tours Melsbroek base, meets Ukrainian F-16 pilot trainees

During his visit to Belgium, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy visited a Belgian airbase to observe Ukrainian military personnel training to operate F-16 fighter jets for use in Ukraine’s defense.
byYuri Zoria
28/05/2024
1 minute read
zelenskyy tours melsbroek base meets ukrainian f-16 pilot trainees belgian defense minister ludivine dedonder president volodymyr prime alexander de croo visiting air where personnel has been undergoing training 28 my
Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo visiting the Melsbroek Air Base, where the Ukrainian personnel has been undergoing the F-16 training. 28 My 2024. Photo: president.gov.ua
Zelenskyy tours Melsbroek base, meets Ukrainian F-16 pilot trainees

During his working visit to Belgium on 28 May, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Melsbroek military base to observe the training process for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets. He viewed the aircraft and talked with Belgian pilot instructors as well as Ukrainian military personnel undergoing the training, the President’s Office reported.

After signing a security agreement with Spain, Zelenskyy visited Belgium to sign a similar pact, then headed to Portugal to ink another security deal.

Ukraine’s Head of State was reportedly informed about the combat characteristics, technical specifications of the F-16 jets, and the details of the training program. The Belgian instructors noted the high motivation of their Ukrainian colleagues.

Zelenskyy also met with Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel training in fighter jet maintenance.

“I wish you a good completion of your training. Thank you very much, we are counting on you, and we are waiting for you at home,” Zelenskyy told the trainees, emphasizing the importance of their role in speeding up Ukraine’s victory against Russian aggression.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts