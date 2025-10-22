Belgian defense chief says Ukraine to receive F-16s in 12-18 months

Belgium will transfer its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once the country receives and operationalizes its new F-35 aircraft, Defense Minister Theo Francken said on 21 October at the European Policy Centre forum, according to Radio Liberty.

"We continue to receive deliveries on schedule: the first three F-35s (not four) have already arrived. Now they need to become operational – I think that will take a year or a year and a half. When we achieve operational capability, we will be able to transfer our F-16s to Ukraine," Francken said.

The minister emphasized that deploying the F-35s represents a critical phase for the Belgian Air Force and is directly linked to the transfer of aircraft to Ukraine.

"As soon as we can – we will transfer. But don't forget that our country has DCA (Defensive Counter Air) capabilities and plays an important role in NATO's nuclear deterrence policy. This is the cornerstone of our doctrine," Francken stated.

Belgium is part of a coalition preparing to transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine. Francken had previously said Brussels would "try to do this even earlier than the planned deadline," though he did not specify an exact date.

According to the Belgian government, the aircraft transfer depends on the delivery schedule of new F-35s and is preliminarily expected in 2026.

In March, the Belgian government reported delays in F-16 deliveries to Ukraine due to postponed F-35 shipments from the United States to Belgium.