Russian full-scale war killed 559 Ukrainian children, including four in 8 July attack on Kyiv

Russian strike on the apartment building in Kyiv killed 12 people, including 4 children, and injured 25. Two girls aged 8 and 14, as well as 2 boys aged 8 and 10 died after Russian attacks on 8 July, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

On 8 July, Russian forces launched 38 missiles at different cities in Ukraine, including the capital city of Kyiv, with Ukrainian air defenses intercepting 30. The attack was carried out using a Russian Kh-101 strategic cruise missile, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

The rescue operations were ongoing throughout the night and still continue.

As of the morning of 9 July, Russian full-scale aggression in Ukraine killed 559 children. More than 1,449 were injured of varying degrees of severity, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office reports.

Russian forces also targeted Okhmatdyt, the biggest children’s hospital in Ukraine, killing two people and injuring 32. The rescue operations in the hospital were concluded. All patients from the hospital were successfully transferred to other medical facilities.

As of 12:15, 31 people died, and 117 people were injured, including 10 children aged from 2 to 17, after the Russian attack on Kyiv, according to Serhiy Popko, Chief of the Kyiv City Military Administration

Russian missiles also struck Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih on 8 July. The total death toll so far is 38 killed and 190 injured people, according to Zelenskyy.

World’s reaction to 8 July Russian attacks

World leaders and diplomats condemned Russia’s 8 July missile strike on Ukraine.

The Austrian ambassador, Arad Benkö, called the attack “pure terror” from Russia. German Ambassador Martin Jaeger labeled it a war against civilians, while US Ambassador Bridget Brink expressed shock and sadness. Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Baiba Braže called Putin a “butcher” and war criminal. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský criticized those seeking peace with Putin, stressing the need for a strong deterrence strategy.

Related: