“Pure terror”: World leaders, diplomats react on Russian latest attack on Ukraine

On 8 July, Russia carried out a massive missile strike on Ukraine, including in the capital, Kyiv, which Western diplomats and officials have labeled as pure terror, reflecting Russia’s genuine goals in the war.

Head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, said that Russian invaders killed 36 people and injured 140.

The Austrian ambassador, Arad Benkö, called the attack “pure terror” from Russia, which has shown the real objectives of its ruler Vladimir Putin.

“Another massive missiles attack on Kyiv. This time the Children‘s Hospital Okhmadyt was hit! Austria has supported this center for many years and many departments. This is an institution which cares for babies and children in need. The Russian attack is pure terror,” said Benkö.

US Ambassador Bridget Brink has expressed condolences for those whose closest relatives and friends have been affected by the deadly strikes and said she is shocked and saddened by reports of casualties.

Martin Jaeger, the German ambassador to Ukraine, called the attack “a war against the civilian population.”

“This is what Russia’s readiness for negotiations and its desire for peace looks like,” he noted.

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Baiba Braže called Putin a “butcher” and war criminal.

“The butcher in Kremlin is attacking children, mothers, doctors, teachers. War criminal, charged by the International Criminal Court, kills innocents for his pleasure. Anyone supporting or enabling this is responsible, too,” she said.

For his part, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský, commenting on the attack, dubbed those who dream of peace with Putin “useful idiots.”

“While useful idiots dream of peace with Putin, he sends missiles to a children’s hospital. I am now heading to Washington for the NATO summit, where I will advocate for a long-term strategy to deter Russia. We must not retreat in the face of aggression,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, White House National Security Council Michael Carpenter said that the Russian missile attack on the “Ohmatdyt” children’s hospital in Kyiv warrants a thorough investigation by bodies that study war crimes and crimes against humanity, according to Ukrinform.

Related: