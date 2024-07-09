Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelensky announces $ 7.4 million to rebuild hospital

byMaria Tril
09/07/2024
1 minute read
ukraine's 14 brigades under-equipped lacking weapons promised allies president ukraine volodymyr zelenskyy during his interview bloomberg screenshot youtube/zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his interview with Bloomberg, Screenshot: Youtube/Zelenskyy President.
Zelensky announces $ 7.4 million to rebuild hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced an additional 300 million hryvnias (approximately $7.4 million) for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt, a prominent children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv on 8 July, marking the deadliest air campaign in recent months. The Russian missiles were directed at the National Children’s Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt and the Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, killing 29 and injuring 117 overall.

Earlier on 9 July, the Ukrainian government allocated 100 million hryvnias (approximately $2.5 million) from the state budget reserve fund to restore buildings.

“There is a first decision – 100 million hryvnias to support Okhmatdyt. There will be another 300 million hryvnias,” Zelenskyy said.

The president’s commitment suggests a total of 400 million hryvnias (roughly $9.9 million) will be directed towards Okhmatdyt’s restoration.

Zelensky also said that additional decisions would be made for Kyiv and cities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, though he did not provide specific details.

The announcement follows a successful fundraising campaign by the United24 platform and monobank. The initiative, which aimed to raise 200 million hryvnias ($4,9 mn) for Okhmatdyt, raised an impressive 250 million hryvnias ($6.1 mn) within 22 hours to restore the hospital.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts