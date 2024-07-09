Zelensky announces $ 7.4 million to rebuild hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced an additional 300 million hryvnias (approximately $7.4 million) for the reconstruction of Okhmatdyt, a prominent children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Russian forces launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv on 8 July, marking the deadliest air campaign in recent months. The Russian missiles were directed at the National Children’s Specialized Hospital Okhmatdyt and the Scientific and Practical Medical Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, killing 29 and injuring 117 overall.

Earlier on 9 July, the Ukrainian government allocated 100 million hryvnias (approximately $2.5 million) from the state budget reserve fund to restore buildings.

“There is a first decision – 100 million hryvnias to support Okhmatdyt. There will be another 300 million hryvnias,” Zelenskyy said.

The president’s commitment suggests a total of 400 million hryvnias (roughly $9.9 million) will be directed towards Okhmatdyt’s restoration.

Zelensky also said that additional decisions would be made for Kyiv and cities in the Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions, though he did not provide specific details.

The announcement follows a successful fundraising campaign by the United24 platform and monobank. The initiative, which aimed to raise 200 million hryvnias ($4,9 mn) for Okhmatdyt, raised an impressive 250 million hryvnias ($6.1 mn) within 22 hours to restore the hospital.

