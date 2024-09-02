Kyiv targeted by overnight Russian missile and drone attack, three injured, 42/58 air targets destroyed (update)

After yesterday’s missile attacks on Sumy and Kharkiv, Russian forces launched a missile and drone attack on several Ukrainian cities in the early hours of 2 September, primarily targeting the capital, Kyiv. Notably, today is the first day children return to school after the summer holidays. Air raid alerts were announced in multiple oblasts of Ukraine from midnight, followed by a nationwide alert lasting two hours. The Russian air assault injured at least three civilians.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas in attempts to terrorize civilians and damage civilian infrastructure.

Shaheds

Initially, amid regional air raid alerts, Russia’s Shahed explosive drones flew across Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kharkiv shortly after 1 a.m., followed by reports of explosions in Poltava.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Syniehubov, reported that drone strikes damaged a detached house and other civil infrastructure in Kharkiv. Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. One drone struck a residential building in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district, and another hit near an educational institution in the Slobidskyi district, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Shortly afterward, the Poltava oblast also reported damage from drone attacks, which affected administrative and production buildings of an industrial enterprise, though no casualties were reported.

Around the same time, explosions occurred in Dnipro city. In Kyiv, drones entered the region, and air defenses engaged the targets.

Missile Attacks and Damage in Kyiv

Around 4:40 a.m., a nationwide air raid alert was issued as Russian air-launched cruise missiles were reported entering Ukrainian airspace.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, followed by a statement from the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA) confirming that air defenses were active in the city. Moments later, more explosions shook Kyiv, with further blasts reported shortly thereafter.

In Kharkiv, an explosion occurred around the same time. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that a missile strike caused a fire in a garden community in the Industrialnyi district. No immediate reports of casualties or injuries were received. Syniehubov later updated that in the Kyivskyi district, where Russian forces had struck earlier, a private house and three non-residential buildings were damaged. A 66-year-old woman was injured but refused hospitalization.

An all-clear signal was given around 6:30 a.m., signaling the end of the immediate threat.

Shot down missiles caused damage in Kyiv

The Kyiv administration reported that Russian forces launched a mixed attack using cruise and ballistic missiles, likely cruise Kh-101 – Russia’s “workhorse” to hit Ukraine – and ballistic KN-24/Iskander-M, along with an attack drones.

The KMVA says air defense forces successfully intercepted and destroyed over a dozen cruise missiles, around ten ballistic missiles, and the attack drone.

However, debris from the missiles resulted in some casualties. Two adults sought medical assistance, and one of them was hospitalized, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Kyiv administration, the mayor, and the Emergency Service reported damage in multiple districts:

Holosiivskyi District: Missile fragments struck a boiler room of an educational institution, partially destroying the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Missile fragments struck a boiler room of an educational institution, partially destroying the structure. The fire was quickly extinguished. Sviatoshynskyi District: Multiple incidents of damage were reported. Missile debris caused a fire that burned four cars and a two-story warehouse building, covering an area of 700 m². Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported partial damage to glass elements at the entrance to the “Sviatoshyn” metro station, which remains operational for passengers and as a shelter. A nearby kiosk also caught fire. Additionally, a fire broke out near the metro station entrance, affecting a recycling point.

Multiple incidents of damage were reported. Missile debris caused a fire that burned four cars and a two-story warehouse building, covering an area of 700 m². Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported partial damage to glass elements at the entrance to the “Sviatoshyn” metro station, which remains operational for passengers and as a shelter. A nearby kiosk also caught fire. Additionally, a fire broke out near the metro station entrance, affecting a recycling point. Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi Districts: Fires were reported due to missile debris, with emergency services working to extinguish the flames and clear debris.

Ukraine’s Air Force published its report on the last night’s attack that targeted Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy Oblast.

According to the Air Force, air defenses have shot down 42/58 air targets:

23 Shahed-131/136 drones launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk; 20 downed, 3 “locationally lost,” i.e. crashed

16 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Bryansk, Voronezh, and Kursk Oblasts; 9 downed.

14 Kh-101 cruise missiles launched by Tu-95MS aircraft from Volgograd airspace; 13 downed, 1 “locationally lost.”

4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft missiles and 1 unidentified missile launched from Belgorod Oblast; outcome not specified.

The Air Force says its combat operations took place in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts.

