Russian Kinzhal and Kh-101 missile warheads found in Lviv Oblast

On 1 September 2024, rescuers in Lviv Oblast reported finding warheads from Russian “Kinzhal” and Kh-101 missiles.

The remnants were discovered following a large-scale air assault on 26 August , when Russia launched over 100 missiles and nearly 100 explosive drones targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. The air attack is considered the most extensive in scale since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine says that the two warheads “were removed by sappers from the 2nd Special Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Lviv Oblast after the most massive attack of Ukrainian territory.”

Rescuers remind that if suspicious objects are found, they should be avoided, not moved or dismantled independently, and immediately reported by calling 101 or 102 to Ukraine’s emergency or police.

The Kh-47M2 Kinzhal, known by NATO as the AS-24 Killjoy, is a Russian “hypersonic” air-launched ballistic missile with a range of 460–480 km. Russia uses these missiles sparingly, primarily targeting the highest-value targets. Among the Ukrainian anti-air assets, only the Patriot is capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles.

The Kh-101, referred to by NATO as the AS-23 Kodiak, is a Russian subsonic air-launched cruise missile. It is Russia’s most frequently used missile in strikes against Ukraine.

The Service did not specify if the missiles malfunctioned or were shot down.

