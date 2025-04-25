Support us on Patreon
Leading Russian electronic warfare designer killed in Bryansk car explosion

Yevgeny Rytikov, a key figure in Russia’s Krasukha EW systems program, was killed in a Bryansk blast while entering his car with a colleague.
byYuri Zoria
25/04/2025
Head of the design bureau at Russia’s Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, Yevgeny Rytikov (L), who was eliminated in Bryansk. He was responsible for modernization of anti-drone electronic warfare systems Krasukha (R). Collage: Militarnyi
A vehicle carrying Yevgeny Rytikov, a senior Russian military technology engineer, exploded overnight on 17–18 April in Bryansk, Russia, resulting in his death. This was now reported by RBC-Ukraine, citing sources within Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Defense Ministry’s HUR have been actively targeting Russian officers implicated in war crimes and collaborators in Russian-occupied areas. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, multiple reports have documented successful operations by Ukrainian partisans and alleged intelligence units, including the assassinations of high-ranking military officials and key collaborators. The agencies never report their involvement in the assassinations of Russian military-industrial complex-linked individuals.

Rytikov headed the design bureau at the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, a key institution responsible for developing and modernizing electronic warfare (EW) and radio-electronic reconnaissance (RER) systems for Russian occupation forces.

According to the sources cited, the car exploded as Rytikov entered the vehicle with a colleague. RBC-Ukraine suggested the other individual could have been either the deputy bureau head or Rytikov’s assistant, though this remains unconfirmed.

Militarnyi notes that Rytikov played a central role in upgrading Russia’s Krasukha EW systems. These are mobile, broadband jamming stations designed to suppress and disrupt enemy radar operations and communications, particularly the control channels of unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Krasukha family comprises the Krasukha-2 and Krasukha-4 electronic warfare systems, with the latter using modern digital components in place of the analog base found in earlier models. While detailed specifications remain classified, the systems are known to provide wide-area coverage and, according to developers, can effectively disrupt all modern radar systems mounted on various types of aircraft.

Last night, another similar incident occurred in Moscow Oblast, where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate, was killed in a separate car explosion.

 

