Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

US intel: Putin likely ordered poisoning of Ukraine’s pro-western president in 2004

A newly declassified report concludes Vladimir Putin probably authorized Russian agents to poison Viktor Yushchenko with dioxin.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
23/11/2024
2 minute read
US Intel: Putin likely personally ordered poisoning of Ukraine's pro-western president in 2004
Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (2005-2010). Photo: prm.ua
US intel: Putin likely ordered poisoning of Ukraine’s pro-western president in 2004

Russian President Vladimir Putin personally authorized multiple assassinations of political opponents, including a possible attempt on former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko’s life, according to a partially declassified US intelligence report obtained by Bloomberg.

The Kremlin has long sought to prevent Ukraine’s Western integration through various means – from assassinations and political interference to military action, culminating in the 2014 annexation of Crimea and the current full-scale invasion that began in 2022.

US Intel: Putin likely personally ordered poisoning of Ukraine's pro-western president in 2004
The newly declassified US intelligence report. Photo: Bloomberg

The document details the Kremlin’s targeting of political figures in former Soviet states.

“A key example is former President of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko, who suffered a near-fatal poisoning in 2004. His supporters concluded that Russian intelligence introduced the chemical dioxin into his food when he was a presidential candidate advocating Ukraine’s integration with the West,” the document reads.

US intelligence officials link several high-profile killings to Putin’s direct orders. In 2004, former Chechen leader Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev was killed in Qatar, with two Russian GRU officers convicted but later transferred to Russia. Former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko died of polonium poisoning in London in 2006, with British investigators naming FSB operative Andrei Lugovoi – now a Russian parliament member – as the perpetrator.

The report also points to the 2012 death of Russian businessman Alexander Perepilichny in Britain, who died before testifying about alleged Russian money laundering in Europe, and the 2015 killing of Luhansk militant commander Alexander Bednov, which US officials believe was ordered to strengthen Moscow’s regional control.

Intelligence experts assess that such operations will likely continue, noting Russia maintains capabilities to track dissidents and conduct assassinations using chemical and biological agents.

“While the document itself isn’t new, it remains highly relevant today,” Bloomberg reports.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts