Kyiv City bans Russian-language entertainment in public places

Screenshot of a map with objects to be dismantled from public space in Kyiv.

The Kyiv City Council banned the public use of Russian-language books, music, performances, concerts, art albums, audiovisual works, and other media in the Ukrainian capital.

At a meeting on 13 July, the Council’s deputies adopted a decision to ban the public use of Russian-language entertainment products, the Kyiv City Council reports.

The decision imposes a moratorium on public display and demonstration of Russian-language “cultural products,” including music, performances, concerts, books, art albums, audiovisual works, handicrafts, cultural and educational services.

“It is necessary to protect the Ukrainian information space from the hybrid influences of the aggressor state, which is trying to destroy Ukrainian national identity, culture, traditions, customs and historical memory. Russia has no place in the heart of our capital,” Vadym Vasylchuk, a chairman of the Standing Committee on Education, Science, Youth and Sports, said.

He added that the moratorium also applies to objects of material and spiritual art that have artistic, historical, ethnographic, and scientific significance and are to be stored, reproduced, and protected in accordance with Ukrainian law.

On the same day, The Kyiv City Council approved a decision to dismantle or move 69 monuments, memorials, and decorative elements associated with the USSR or Russia.

Tags: Kyiv, Russian language