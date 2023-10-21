Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Kyiv airport to resume operations one month after war ends

Currently, Boryspil airport incurs a monthly cost of 3.2 million euros for personnel and electricity maintenance.
byOrysia Hrudka
21/10/2023
2 minute read
Photo: Kbp.aero
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

International Boryspil Airport is poised to resume flight operations a mere month after the conclusion of the war. General Director Oleksiy Dubrevskyi shared this update during an interview with Politico.

“We don’t want to spend one or two years contemplating ‘What will we do after the war?’ We are taking all necessary steps to resume flights as quickly as possible. We have successfully addressed all the damage. We are prepared to restart operations at the earliest opportunity,” stated Dubrevsky.

The largest Ukrainian aviation hub has retained the majority of its staff and secured agreements with airlines. The airport incurs a monthly cost of 3.2 million euros for personnel and electricity maintenance. Additionally, the hub has invested 1.8 million euros in repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian forces. “It’s not inexpensive… we are using what we earned in 2021,” Dubrevsky remarked.

Dubrevsky is confident that Ukraine will welcome millions of returning Ukrainian refugees after the war. Furthermore, airlines, particularly budget carriers, have already expressed their intention to resume operations in Ukraine post-war. Carriers are working with the airport to establish new routes connecting Kyiv with European centers, where a significant number of Ukrainian refugees currently reside.

Dubrevsky anticipates an increase in cargo flights associated with post-war reconstruction in Ukraine, as well as a surge in deferred tourist demand.

“We assume that after the war, many people from the international community will come to Ukraine to see our heroes in person, shake their hands, and witness the country of heroes who valiantly defended our European values,” stated the Boryspil Airport General Director.

Earlier Polish airline LOT has expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine “as soon as possible, based on the security situation.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts