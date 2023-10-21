Kyiv airport to resume operations one month after war ends

International Boryspil Airport is poised to resume flight operations a mere month after the conclusion of the war. General Director Oleksiy Dubrevskyi shared this update during an interview with Politico.

“We don’t want to spend one or two years contemplating ‘What will we do after the war?’ We are taking all necessary steps to resume flights as quickly as possible. We have successfully addressed all the damage. We are prepared to restart operations at the earliest opportunity,” stated Dubrevsky.

The largest Ukrainian aviation hub has retained the majority of its staff and secured agreements with airlines. The airport incurs a monthly cost of 3.2 million euros for personnel and electricity maintenance. Additionally, the hub has invested 1.8 million euros in repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian forces. “It’s not inexpensive… we are using what we earned in 2021,” Dubrevsky remarked.

Dubrevsky is confident that Ukraine will welcome millions of returning Ukrainian refugees after the war. Furthermore, airlines, particularly budget carriers, have already expressed their intention to resume operations in Ukraine post-war. Carriers are working with the airport to establish new routes connecting Kyiv with European centers, where a significant number of Ukrainian refugees currently reside.

Dubrevsky anticipates an increase in cargo flights associated with post-war reconstruction in Ukraine, as well as a surge in deferred tourist demand.

“We assume that after the war, many people from the international community will come to Ukraine to see our heroes in person, shake their hands, and witness the country of heroes who valiantly defended our European values,” stated the Boryspil Airport General Director.

Earlier Polish airline LOT has expressed interest in resuming flights to Ukraine “as soon as possible, based on the security situation.”